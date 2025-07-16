Jerry W. Crowder, 66, of Pulaski, passed away on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. He was born on February 14, 1959, to the late Garnett F. Crowder Sr. and Virginia N. Crowder. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings: Garnett Crowder Jr, Glenn Crowder, Vicki Mitchell, Dreama Burton, Danny Crowder and Barbara Davis; as well as a stepson, Jeremy Linkous.

He is survived by his loving wife, Pam Cook Crowder, a brother in law Gary (Sharon), as well as many extended family and friends who loved him.

Jerry worked for the Town of Pulaski Department of Public Works for over 30 years and will be dearly missed by his friends, coworkers, and the citizens who have grown to know him over the years.

Jerry will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski Virginia.