Jerry W. Crowder, 66, of Pulaski, passed away on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. He was born on February 14, 1959, to the late Garnett F. Crowder Sr. and Virginia N. Crowder. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings: Garnett Crowder Jr, Glenn Crowder, Vicki Mitchell, Dreama Burton, Danny Crowder and Barbara Davis; as well as a stepson, Jeremy Linkous.

He is survived by his loving wife, Pam Cook Crowder, a brother-in-law Gary (Sharon), as well as many extended family and friends who loved him.

Jerry worked for the Town of Pulaski Department of Public Works for over 30 years and will be dearly missed by his friends, coworkers, and the citizens who have grown to know him over the years.

The family Will be greeting friends and neighbors during a time of visitation in the Chapel of Norris Funeral Services in Pulaski on Monday evening, July 21, 2025, beginning at five o’clock until eight. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 22nd at Norris Funeral Services Pulaski Chapel, beginning at one o’clock. Interment will be private.

The family would also like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the employees of the Town of Pulaski for their comfort and support through these trying times.

Norris Funeral services, Pulaski Chapel is coordinating all the arrangements and caring for the family.