Jerry Wayne Thornton, age 79 of Dublin passed away Tuesday evening March 4, 2025 at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones. Born April 21, 1945 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Ernest Harvey Thornton & Ethel Raye Meredith Thornton. He was also preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.

Jerry is survived by his

Wife of 60 years – Bonnie Saul Thornton – Dublin

Sons – Vince Wayne (Sherry) Thornton – Fairlawn, Tim Allen (Melissa) Thornton – Dublin

Grandchildren – Heather Nicole Thornton, Taylor Okes, Alexis Boyd

Great Grandchildren – Kayden, Nicholas, Alora

Sister – Mae Simpson – Dublin

Sisters-in-law – Shelvia King, Sherry (Otey) Mitchell, Mary Lee Saul

Numerous nieces and nephews

Memorial services will be held 5:00 PM – Saturday, March 8, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with nephew Rick Thornton officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time Saturday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Jerry’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his memory be made to an Animal Shelter of your choice.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.