Jesse Lee Lane
Jesse Lee Lane, age 88 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, August 30, 2025 in Roanoke, Virginia. Born March 3, 1937 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Luther Lane & Elsie Taylor Cressell. He was also preceded in death by his wife Alice Faye Rupe Lane (2019); son Samuel (Sammy) Lane; brothers Luther “Buddy” Lane, Jr., Donald Lane and sisters Ruth Owen, Irma Baugh and Annabelle Lane.
Jesse will be missed by his
Children
Michael (Debbie) Lane, Barry (Gertrude) Lane, Lisa Trompeter, Jessie « Tinker » Wiley
Grandchildren
Derrick (Carrie) Lane, Scotty (Amy) Lane, Nichole Lane, Izahia Lane, Tosha Lane & fiancé, Shane Shore, Kimberly Portis & fiancé, Sammy (Katelyn) Lane, Courtney Lane, Jamie Wiley and Brandon Wiley
Great Grandchildren
Makayla, Tyler, Hailey, Kadynce, Jaelon, Wesley, Brandon, Jackson, Nevaeh, Melyssia, Hayden, Kennedy and Paxston
Sister – Lottie Lovern
Many nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 PM – Tuesday evening September 2,2025 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM – Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel-Pulaski.
Interment will follow at the Thornspring U.M.C. Cemetery, Dublin.
To sign Jesse’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com
Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.