Jesse Lee Lane, age 88 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, August 30, 2025 in Roanoke, Virginia. Born March 3, 1937 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Luther Lane & Elsie Taylor Cressell. He was also preceded in death by his wife Alice Faye Rupe Lane (2019); son Samuel (Sammy) Lane; brothers Luther “Buddy” Lane, Jr., Donald Lane and sisters Ruth Owen, Irma Baugh and Annabelle Lane.

Jesse will be missed by his

Children

Michael (Debbie) Lane, Barry (Gertrude) Lane, Lisa Trompeter, Jessie « Tinker » Wiley

Grandchildren

Derrick (Carrie) Lane, Scotty (Amy) Lane, Nichole Lane, Izahia Lane, Tosha Lane & fiancé, Shane Shore, Kimberly Portis & fiancé, Sammy (Katelyn) Lane, Courtney Lane, Jamie Wiley and Brandon Wiley

Great Grandchildren

Makayla, Tyler, Hailey, Kadynce, Jaelon, Wesley, Brandon, Jackson, Nevaeh, Melyssia, Hayden, Kennedy and Paxston

Sister – Lottie Lovern

Many nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 PM – Tuesday evening September 2,2025 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM – Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel-Pulaski.

Interment will follow at the Thornspring U.M.C. Cemetery, Dublin.

To sign Jesse’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.