JoAnn Baker Harris, 85 of Pulaski, passed away on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at Pulaski Health and Rehab. JoAnn was born in Pulaski on January 17, 1941 to the late John M. and Pauline Smith Baker. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Roy Buster Harris (2021); brother Phillip Baker; stepson Roy Victor Harris.

JoAnn was strong in her faith in God and was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church in Pulaski.

JoAnn is survived by her

Children – Robert Carl Haga, Jr. (Jeannie) – Pulaski, Cynthia Ann Haga Hanshaw – Pulaski, Joseph Scott Harris (Shelenea) – Eagle Rock, VA

Stepchildren – Becky Dalton – Pulaski, Rita Harris – Pulaski, Norman Harris (Laura) – NC

Numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Great Great Grandchildren

Sisters – Nancy Warden (Mitchell) – Pulaski, Bonnie Ford (Rocky) – Moneta, VA, Frances Cates (Dave Davis) – Georgetown, FL

Funeral Services will be held 1:00 PM – Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Brian Gough officiating. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

A guestbook is available by visiting www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory in Pulaski will be serving the family of JoAnn Harris.