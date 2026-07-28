Joann Bishop Dalton (affectionately known as “Nannie”) peacefully passed away on the morning of July 26, 2026, with her loving husband of 69 years, Jerry Dalton, by her bedside. Born on October 13, 1937, she was 88 years old.

In life, Joann was feisty, to say the least. She was always willing to share her opinion, and you always knew where you stood with her. Along with that strong spirit, Joann was compassionate, generous, and fiercely protective of her family.

Joann grew up in Bland County, Virginia, and was the daughter of George Bishop, whom she loved dearly, and Virginia Thomas Bishop Knoll, both of whom preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her sister, Norma De La Cruz; her brother, Richard Bishop; and her beloved daughter, Cynthia Dalton Linkous. While the family is saddened by her loss, they take comfort in knowing that she and Cindy are reunited once again. They find peace in imagining the joyful heavenly embrace between a mother and her daughter.

Joann married Jerry in 1957, and together they built a lifetime of love and devotion. Soon after, Jerry enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served for 20 years before retiring and returning to Pulaski County, Virginia. In addition to being a devoted Air Force wife, Joann had a special place in her heart for children and cared for many throughout the years, affectionately earning the title of “Nannie.”

Joann is survived by her husband, Jerry Woodrow Dalton; her son, Donald (Rachel) Dalton; her granddaughters, Jerri (Adam) Abdelaziz and Christin (Kevin) Ebrahimzadeh; her grandson, Justin (A’me) Dalton; and her cherished great-grandchildren, Zayn, Talon, Arthur (“A.J.”), Raegan, and Frances (“Frankie”). She is also survived by a special niece, Lisa Safewright. Joann also leaves behind a large extended family, including many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Bower Funeral Home, as well as their sincere appreciation to everyone who has expressed sympathy and offered condolences during this difficult time.

The family will receive friends on July 29, 2026 from 5pm – 7pm at Bower Funeral Home in Pulaski. A funeral service will be held on July 30, 2026 at 2pm at Bower Funeral Home with interment to follow at Memorial Gardens in Dublin.

To sign Joann’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.