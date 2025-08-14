John Early Huddle, III, of Marion, North Carolina passed away peacefully on July 29, 2025, surrounded by family and friends. He was 64 years old. In addition to his grandparents, he was preceded in death by his parents, John Early Huddle, Jr. and Darlene Bays Eichler, and a nephew, Joshua Forbes.

He is survived by his stepmother Joyce P. Huddle; his children Sarah VanCamp (Kyle) and Michael Huddle (Debora); grandchildren, Gregory, Elena, and Catherine; siblings, Rebecca A. Forbes (Ryan), Robin H. Sims (John, dec.), and Chris L. Huddle (Shawna); nephews and nieces, Jennifer Addison (Jason), Heather Jo Boyd (Alex), John Henry Planer (Holly), J. Tucker Bishop (Bri), Vanessa Brandenberger (Jon), and Ashley Huddle; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; special friends: Hoffmaster family-Jenny, Maurice, Renee, David, and families; companion, Martha Zimmerman and close friend, Megan Hoffman.

John graduated from Pulaski County High School in 1979 and attended the College of William and Mary. He will be remembered as a kind and thoughtful man whose presence left a lasting impression on everyone he met. With his gentle spirit and warm smile, he had a gift for making others feel heard and valued. A loyal friend, compassionate listener, and tireless advocate for truth, John faced life’s challenges with quiet strength, a deep love for his family, and his enduring sense of humor. From school days to reunions, office friendships to longtime neighbors, his legacy of kindness and integrity will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

A funeral service was held on August 2, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Belspring United Methodist Church, Belspring, VA. A graveside service followed at Brown Cemetery in Belspring. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 23, 2025 at 3:00 PM at Beam Funeral Service Chapel, 2170 Rutherford Rd., Marion, NC 28752. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to the Parkinson’s Support Group, McDowell County Senior Center, 100 Spaulding Road, Marion, NC 28752 or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

The Huddle family is in care of Beam Funeral Service & Crematory of Marion, North Carolina.