John Harrison Collins, 80, of Dublin passed away on July 3, 2025, at his home with his loving family by his side. Born on August 23, 1944, to his parents, John Nathaniel Collins and Sara Elizabeth Worrell Collins who have preceded him in death with a grandchild Gene Huffman.

John worked for the Town of Dublin for over thirty years and was an excellent example and provider to his family. He was a great friend to many and loved by all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Annie Robinson Collins and children, Sandra Huffman, John H. Collins, Jr., Kenneth Wayne Collins, Kathy Reynolds. Grandchildren, Johnathan Collins, Michael Reynolds, Leland Reynolds. Great grandchildren, Autumn Reynolds and Avery Reynolds. Brother, Charlie Collins and sister Dorothy Reece. Also surviving is a host of nieces and nephews.

At this time, there are no public services being planned.

The family is in the care of Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel.