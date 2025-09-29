Jonathan Lee Linville, age 42 of Hiwassee, Virginia passed away Friday, September 26, 2025 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born September 1, 1983 in Pulaski, he was the son of Fonda Leagans O’Dell and the late David Lee Linville. He was also preceded in death by his second Father Terry Wayne O’Dell and brother David Wayne “Davy” Linville.

Jonathan was employed at Mar-Bal Inc. for 17 years and was an active member of the Dublin Church of God of Prophecy.

He is survived by his

Wife – Candace Smythers Linville – Hiwassee

Daughter – Rachel Linville – Hiwassee

Mother – Fonda Leagans O’Dell –

Sister – Christine (Kris) Mabry – Pulaski

Niece – Leia Duncan

Nephew – Luke (Emily) Duncan & son, Owen

Stepsisters – Tina & Mark Booth and family, Sherry Johnson and family

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Thursday, October 2, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Angie Lucas officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before service time Thursday at the Funeral Home.

Jonathan will be laid to rest privately at the Farris/Smythers Cemetery in Allisonia.

