April 30, 1939 – September 19, 2025

Joyce Hope Lawrence Lytton passed away Friday, September 19, 2025, at Pulaski Health and Rehab in Pulaski. She was born April 30, 1939, near Peterstown, WVA, to William Daris Lawrence and Ruby Mae Buckland Lawrence. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Carol Driscoll and Kay Kessinger, as well as a brother, William “Billy” Lawrence. Also preceded in death by her son, Danny Mann.

Survivors include her son, Dale Mann (Lindy), and daughter, Diane Mann Bostic (Bill). Also, a special niece, Lisa Webb. Surviving grandchildren are Chastity Fontaine (Davy), Kevin Mann (Amanda), Justin Mann (Emily), Brittney Martin Calfee, and Cole Martin (Jacquelynn). Also, her 10 great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to the caring staff at Pulaski Health and Rehab for the kindness and love they have shown Joyce.

A memorial service, followed by a family meal, will take place Sunday, September 28, at 4 p.m. at Mountain View United Methodist Church in Dublin with Rev. Dr. Jan Nicholson Angle and Rev. Gary Stike officiating.

The Lytton family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, VA www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.