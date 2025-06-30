Judith Marie Kravcheno Chrisley, age 78 of Dublin passed away Saturday, June 28, 2025 the New River Valley Medical Center. Born November 22, 1946 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Jan Kravcheno & Adeline Stella Downs Kravcheno. She was also preceded in death by her husband Emmett Daniel Chrisley, son Tracy Lee Chrisley and brother Jan Allen Kravcheno.

She is survived by her

Children – Robert James Chrisley & wife, Tina – Dublin, April Chrisley Pilson – Radford, Michael McMaken – Dublin, Jamie Alderman – Fairlawn

Grandchildren – Amanda Chrisley, Emily Blevins, Alex Roberson, Kaeley Harriman, Danielle Chrisley

Great Grandchildren – Jayce Chrisley, Amelia Alderman, Jackson Alderman, Brian Shouse, Shyna Carroll, Eden Hunt

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Thursday, July 3, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Tony Eads officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Thursday at the Funeral Home.

