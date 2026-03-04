February 18, 1942

March 4, 2026

Judith Ruth Earl Turner Vance, 84, of Radford, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2026. She received her Bachelors Degree from Radford College in 1964 and taught in Montgomery County Schools. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the Daughter of the American Revolution, worked with the Cub Scouts, and loved doing genealogy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Clyde and Eloise Graham Turner, and brothers, Samuel Grant Turner and Harold Turner.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Edward Vance; her sons, Edward O. Vance, Jr. (Valerie), Christopher Vance (Erin), and William Vance (Angel); daughter, Deborah Vance-Glover (Frank); grandchildren, Edward III “Teddy” and Nathaniel Vance, Joseph and Maxwell Eanes, and Ryan Perdue; sister, Sandi Berg; sisters-in-law, Betty Turner and Dorothy O’Dell; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2026, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 6 p.m. Interment will private.

The Vance family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com