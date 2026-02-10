Judy Gail Dulaney, 70 of Dublin, VA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 7, 2026 after a courageous battle with Hodgkins Lymphoma. She was born in Floyd, VA, to Hugh and Zora Dulaney.

Judy was a devoted mother and friend who brought warmth and joy to everyone. She loved her family, friends, and her companion dog Buddy. She was raised on a farm and proudly carried her farm girl title everywhere she went. Judy was tough as nails but sweet as molasses. She never complained even in pain, always stating how much God had blessed her.

Judy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Christina and Ricky O’Dell of Snowville; son and daughter-in-law, Wesley and Dawn Winters of Floyd; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Faith and Austin Clyburn of Snowville; brother and sister-in-law, Haden and Kathy Dulaney of Floyd; special nephew, Brad Dulaney and family of Floyd; and a special niece, Angie LeNoir and family of Floyd.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 in the White Rock Cemetery with Pastor Kenny Farley and Reverend Brad Dulaney officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to her home church, Riner Grace Brethren, P.O. Box 87, Riner, VA 24149.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com