December 19, 1941

April 8, 2024

Kenneth Ralph Harrell, 82, of Snowville, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2024. He was a proud U.S. Marine, serving from 1961 until 1965. Kenneth retired from the United States Postal Service where he worked as a clerk. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Radford, the Snowville Ruritan Club and the Pulaski County High School Band Boosters, as well as a huge influence on the creation of the Snowville/Hiwassee Recreation Department. Kenneth was well known for his barbeque and his strong sense of community through volunteerism. He had a love for the UNC Tarheel sports, coaching recreation sports, gardening, bird watching, baking desserts and Elvis. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Washington and Ethel Rodgers Harrell; and his sister, Rachel Harrell Pearson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carolyn Graham Harrell; daughter, Dawn Harrell-Riddle; sons and daughters-in-law, Paul Harrell (Luciana), and James Harrell (Kellie); 4 grandchildren; 1 step grandchild; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, George Harrell (Ora Lee), and John Harrell (Brenda); sisters, Edna Skinner and Carolyn Flora; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Kenneth always had a joke at the ready, ready to share. His sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mike Coleman officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery in Dublin.

The family would like to thank Intrepid Hospice, Amy Bain, the Snowville Ruritan Club, Judy Thorton, Debbie Rabideau, and many other friends in the Snowville community for the love and support they have shown to the family and the care provided to Kenneth.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Snowville Ruritan Club, 4867 Lead Mine Road, Hiwassee, VA, 24347.

The Harrell family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com