Kids Fish Day “Biggest Fish” Winner
Photo courtesy of Dan Olayvar
Mark Reece Cahill, 11, who attends Blacksburg Middle School took first place in the Biggest Fish contest during this year’s Pulaski County Kids Fish Day at BSA Camp Powhatan in Hiwassee and was presented with this free mount of his 6.15 pound, 23-inch trout. The mount was donated and prepared by William Haines, owner of Outer Limits Taxidermy, and was presented by “DanO” Olayvar, Prize Committee Coordinator, and Tyler Wilson, Virginia DWR Conservation Police Officer. Great job Mark!