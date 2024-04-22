Kinneberg to manage River Turtles in 2024

Veteran manager will captain all-new coaching staff in 2024

From Pulaski River Turtles

PULASKI, Va. – The Pulaski River Turtles will enter their fourth year of competition in the Appalachian League with new leadership in the clubhouse, as respected baseball veteran Bill Kinneberg joins the organization as manager for the 2024 season.

The appointment marks Kinneberg’s second season in the Appalachian League; Kinneberg managed the Bristol State Liners in 2023.

“I am extremely honored to manage the Pulaski River Turtles, and I’m looking forward to getting to know the passionate fan base in Pulaski this summer,” Kinneberg said. “I look forward to working with our players, coaches and the River Turtles staff to have a very successful summer.”

A decorated baseball veteran with 39 years of coaching experience, Kinneberg has enjoyed considerable success in college baseball.

Regarded as one of the most accomplished head coaches in the history of the University of Utah’s baseball program, Kinneberg amassed 381 wins, two NCAA tournament appearances, one Mountain West tournament championship and one Pac-12 conference title during his 18-year career (1996, 2005-21). Kinneberg received the Pac-12 Baseball Coach of the Year award in 2016. He retired from full-time coaching following Utah’s 2021 season.

Head coaching stints at UTEP (1985) and Wyoming (1986-92) preceded his tenure at Utah. His teams established school records for victories in a season at UTEP in 1985 and Wyoming in 1990, an achievement that earned him WAC Coach of the Year honors.

Other milestones in Kinneberg’s extensive coaching career include three seasons on the staff of the USA National Team, including one season as manager of the program in 2010. He coached for two seasons in the Chicago White Sox Minor League system. He has held assistant coaching positions at UTEP, Arizona State and the University of Arizona, where he played his final two seasons of college baseball as a pitcher in 1978 and 1979.

“This organization has been blessed with exceptional leadership since our inaugural season in 2021,” River Turtles general manager JW Martin said. “With Bill Kinneberg’s proven track record of success, there’s no doubt that our athletes will continue to have the very best leadership in place to set them up for success, both on and off the field. We are excited and honored to have him leading our program this season.”

Kinneberg will captain an all-new River Turtles coaching staff in 2024. Announcements on those positions are forthcoming.