Kyle William Gravely, Sr. age 66 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, September 19, 2024 at his home.

Born July 18, 1958 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Albert Gravely and Faye Gravely. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Tony, Joe, Stewart, and Roger Gravely and two sisters, Cathy Gravely and Christine Gravely.

He was a mechanic by trade.

He is survived by

His Son and Daughter-in-law-Kyle William Gravely, Jr. and Misty Gravely- Allisonia

Granddaughter- Hannah Gravely

Great Grandson- Collin Southard

Sisters- Betty Gravely, Thelma Gravely and April (Jimmy) Yopp

Brother- David (Janice) Gravely

Graveside funeral services will be conducted Monday 11:00 am. September 23, 2024

at the Thornspring United Methodist Church Cemetery, Pulaski County.

