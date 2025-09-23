Lady Cougars Battle Hard but Fall to Patrick Henry

The Pulaski County Lady Cougar volleyball teams hit the road last Thursday night to face Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke. Both the JV and Varsity squads fought hard but came up short against the Patriots in competitive matchups.

The JV Lady Cougars pushed the Patriots to three sets, dropping the first 17–25, bouncing back with a decisive 25–14 win, and narrowly falling in the third 12–15. The back-and-forth contest

showcased the team’s resilience and growth, even in defeat.

On the Varsity court, the Cougars split the first two sets before Patrick Henry pulled away late, winning the match 3–1 (20–25, 25–20, 7–25, 10–25).

Setter Lylah Minnick turned in a standout performance with a rare double-double — 17 assists, 15 digs, 3 kills, and 2 aces. Charizma Jones added 6 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks, and 2 aces, while Haley Melton powered the front row with 7 kills and a block. Ellie MacDonald chipped in with 5 kills, 5 digs, and an ace, and Jagger Davis was steady on defense with 10 digs and 4 kills.

“Even though the final score didn’t go our way, our girls showed grit and determination,” said varsity head coach Madison Webb. “Lylah’s double-double is a testament to the hard work she puts in, and across the board we had players step up. We’ll learn from this and keep building as the season continues.”

The Lady Cougars will regroup and look to bounce back in their upcoming matchups. Cougar Nation can be proud of the fight and determination both squads displayed on the road.

For the latest updates and the full season lineup, visit the Pulaski County High School Athletics page: https://www.pcva.us/o/pchs.