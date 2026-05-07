Lady Cougars fall to Byrd in extra innings

The Lady Cougars traveled to Vinton, the home of the William Byrd Terriers this afternoon. The trip to Vinton is a long one so the Dublin United Methodist Church again very graciously donated an abundance of snacks for the trip and during the game. The Lady Cougars sincerely thank you for your kindness and generosity!

It seems whenever these two teams go at it it’s a spirited contest with some well played softball! Today was no different ! The Lady Cougars amassed 15 hits and 10 runs! The Terriers earned 18 hits and pushed the 11th and winning run across the plate in the 8th inning!

It was a fun and exciting game with the Lady Cougars opening a 6-1 lead in the second. The Terriers fought back keeping it close with the Cougars leading 8-7 in the bottom of the fifth. The Terriers took the lead 10 to 9 in the bottom of the sixth but the Cougars tied it back up 10-10 in the top of the seventh and forced an ITB showdown by holding the Terriers in the bottom of the seventh. The Cougars were unable to score in the 8th and the Terriers pushed 1 run across winning the game!

It was a well played game but unfortunately someone had to lose. Sadly, today it was the Cougars that lost.

The Cougars are on the road again on Tuesday, traveling to Christiansburg to play the Blue Demons in a “must win” game.