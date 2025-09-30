Lady Cougars Volleyball Earns Road Victory at Northside

The Pulaski County Lady Cougar Volleyball teams traveled to Northside on Monday, September 29, for a competitive evening on the court. The Junior Varsity squad fought hard but fell in three sets, with scores of 18-25, 25-19, and 5-15. Head JV Coach Duane Minnick shared, “Our team showed resilience by bouncing back to win the second set, but we struggled to maintain momentum in the third. We’ll use this as a learning opportunity to grow stronger moving forward.”

The Varsity Lady Cougars secured a strong win in four sets, rallying back after a narrow first-set loss to take the match with scores of 23-25, 25-23, 25-14, and 25-16. Several players delivered standout performances: Lylah Minnick tallied 6 aces, 6 kills, 23 assists, and 10 digs; Kyrsten Keith contributed 10 aces and 4 kills; Ellie Macdonald added 10 aces, 8 kills, and 6 digs; Bailey Viars collected 7 aces and 8 digs; Jagger Davis recorded 5 kills and 5 digs; and Haley Melton chipped in with 7 kills and 2 digs.

Head Varsity Coach Madison Webb praised the team’s effort, saying, “I’m really proud of how the girls responded after dropping the first set. They stayed composed, trusted one another, and executed our game plan with energy and focus. This was a big win on the road, and it shows how much this group is continuing to improve with each match.”

The Lady Cougars return to action Tuesday September 30th at home against Salem, with JV scheduled at 5:30 p.m. and Varsity at 7:00 p.m. Fans are encouraged to come out, show their Cougar spirit, and enjoy hot and delicious Sal’s Pizza available in concessions along with other snack favorites during the games.