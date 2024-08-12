April 5, 1942

August 11, 2024

Larry Dean “Punk” Reese, 82, of Max Meadows, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2024, at LewisGale Pulaski Hospital. He was retired from White Motor and attended Galax First Assembly Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Louise Reese; brothers, Paul Jr., Donald, and Colin; and sisters, Wanda Green, Patsy Raines, Doris Zipperer, and Micky Childress.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Reese; son, Perry Reese; grandson, Corey Reese; sisters, Judy Whitt, Janice Dix (Cecil), and Sybil Zipperer; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. with Pastor Curtis Christian and Pastor Mike Ingo officiating. Interment will follow in Thornspring UMC Cemetery in Pulaski County.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to your local A.S.P.C.A.

The Reese family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com