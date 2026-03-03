Larry Edward Crane of Bland, VA. passed away peacefully on February 27, 2026 at his home.

Born in Radford, VA on April 10, 1950, he was the son of the late Joseph and Margaret Smith Crane and was one of three children. Larry was a devoted brother, uncle, and friend whose kindness and gentle presence touched many lives.

Larry graduated in 1968 from Cocoa Beach High School and returned to Dublin, VA where he attended the New River Community College. He was hired by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) as a Wildlife Biologist and subsequently retired from DWR.

Larry had a deep passion for wildlife. He was an avid hunter and spent most of his time in the woods.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Betty Crane McGuire. He is survived by his brother, Jerry Crane and his wife, Pamela of Merritt Island, FL; his nephew, Robert Crane and his wife, Alicia, and his three grandchildren, Alexander, Evan, and Adrienne.

Future memorial services are pending.