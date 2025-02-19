Latest winter weather advisory

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia, and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.