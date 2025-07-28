January 3, 1960

July 27, 2025

Lawrence “Larry” Edward Riffey, 65, of Pulaski, Virginia, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2025, surrounded by loved ones.

Born on January 3, 1960, Larry was a proud graduate of Pulaski County High School, Class of 1978. He went on to attend New River Valley Community College and dedicated an incredible 46 years of service to the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, where he most recently served as President of the Union. A respected advocate and a tireless worker, Larry took pride in protecting the rights of his fellow coworkers.

Larry also pursued his interest in real estate, working as an agent and helping others find a place to call home. When he wasn’t working, he loved traveling to some of his favorite places, including Kill Devil Hills, Outer Banks, Myrtle Beach, and Sevierville, Tennessee. He was a proud member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Pulaski since 1967, and a lifelong fan of the Virginia Tech Hokies. He enjoyed watching the Pulaski River Turtles. Larry was a member of the Cursillo Community. He was a friend to all, and rarely ever met a stranger.

Larry’s presence was a steady and loving force in the lives of many. He is survived by his devoted wife, Melody Riffey of 21 years; his beloved mother, Joanne “Jody” Riffey of Pulaski, VA; son, Ryan Riffey of Belspring, VA and his partner Sara May and her son Johnathan of Lynchburg, VA; Sam Williams (Stepson) and his fiancée Jennifer Mitchell of Rockhill, SC; and his cherished grandchildren, Matthew, Gabrielle “Gabby”, and Johnathan. He is also survived by his brothers, William “Skip” Riffey (Debbie) of Greensboro, NC, and Timothy “Bo” Riffey (Laura) of Hillsville, VA, sister Tressa Goughenour (Jim) of Greensboro, NC; cousin Margaret “Peggy” O’Brien of Georgetown, MA, as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, cousins and friends who will miss his warmth, humor, and generous heart.

He was preceded in death by his father, William E. Riffey Jr., and brother Shaun E. Riffey.

Larry’s love for his family, his dogs, and his community will be remembered and honored by all who knew him. His legacy of dedication, laughter, and strength lives on in those he leaves behind.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10am and a Memorial Mass will be held at 11am at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Pulaski, VA on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Humane Society of the New River Valley or First Presbyterian Church-Pulaski Daily Bread-Food Distribution Center, The American Cancer Society, St. Jude Catholic Church in Christiansburg, VA or St. Edward’s Catholic Church of Pulaski, VA.

The Riffey family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, VA www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.