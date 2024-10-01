Leonard James Dunford, 61, formally a resident at the Fairview Home for Adults in Dublin passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2024, in the Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Affectionately known as “Bobo”, Leonard was the one who liked everyone, and everyone enjoyed being around him. Leonard loved his family, his friends, his God and his country as he served in the US Army Reserves from 1981 to 1987. Bobo enjoyed the simple life, as a young child he thought chiggers were flowers and would pick them to take to his momma. As a ground’s keeper, Bobo enjoyed tending to the beautiful campus of Radford University. One of his favorite memories was meeting Rick Flair in a mens room and shaking his hand. Bobo loved watching professional wrestling and playing his Guitar. He also cherished the companionship of his canine friend, a collie, named Rex who has been waiting patiently for him at the gates of heaven.

Bobo was born on September 17, 1963, to his dad, James Clyde Dunford and his mother, Lillie Joan Lambert Dunford, both precedes him in death.

Bobo is survived by his two sisters, Joan Dunford of Dublin and Tina Nixon of Radford. A son, David Lee Dunford and a favorite niece, Kimberly Horst and her husband, Tallis of Blacksburg. Also left to cherish his memories are his nephews, Samuel Nixon (Lakeon) and Elisha Travis of Floyd, and eight great nieces and seven great nephews.

A graveside service will be held at the Hufford cemetery in Pulaski on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at two o’clock with Jeff Martin officiating and military honors. Due to recent weather, it is requested that those attending the service be at Norris Funeral Home located at 815 Randolph Avenue in Pulaski no later that one o’clock so that everyone may arrive together in procession.

The staff of Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel is honored to serve the Dunford Family.