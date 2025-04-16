LewisGale Hospital Pulaski Recognized for Excellence in Patient Safety by Healthgrades

Recognition is among several the hospital recently received

PULASKI, Va., April 16, 2025 – LewisGale Hospital Pulaski is the recipient of healthcare awards recognizing the hospital’s commitment to delivering safe, outstanding, patient-centered care.

The Pulaski hospital recently received the prestigious 2025 Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award™. This is the second year in a row the hospital has received the award. Healthgrades also named the hospital Among the Top 10% in the Nation for Patient Safety for 2 Years in a Row (2024-2025).

“Our employees make every effort to provide safe, compassionate care for our patients,” said Sean Pressman, LewisGale Hospital Pulaski CEO. “Patient care is our upmost priority and we’re honored to be recognized for our efforts. In addition to the Healthgrades honors, we also ended 2024 with zero hospital-acquired infections. This is a tremendous accomplishment and is further evidence of our work to keep patients safe.”

To determine the top-performing hospitals for patient safety, Healthgrades evaluated risk- adjusted complication and mortality rates for approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide. From 2021-2023, 173,280 preventable safety events occurred among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals, with four patient safety indicators accounting for nearly 76% of these incidents. *

The annual study found that patients treated in hospitals that received the 2025 Patient Safety Excellence Award have a significantly lower chance of experiencing one of the four leading safety indicators than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals:

In-hospital falls resulting in fracture (54% less likely)

Collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest (approximately 55% less likely)

Pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital (approximately 69% less likely)

Catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital (72% less likely)

For more information on Healthgrades hospital quality measurements, visit heathgrades.com

* Statistics are calculated from Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award methodology which is based primarily on AHRQ technical specifications (Version 2024.0.1) to MedPAR data from approximately 4,500 hospitals for years 2021 through 2023 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. Click here to view the complete 2025 Patient Safety Excellence Awards Methodology.