Lightning H Ranch Opens “Ranch Chic” Event Center in Pulaski

By DANIELLE REID

Patriot Publishing

Despite the sweltering summer heat and the intermittent rain showers, Derek Holmes and his construction partner, Stuart Hall, have endeavored to complete the first phase of the Lightning H Ranch project in time for their August 1st open house.

The facility has been designed for multi-purpose use including as an event center or wedding venue and is located on Old Route 100 in Pulaski. Lightning H Ranch is the name of the Holmes family’s ranch in Oklahoma.

Holmes said that in his travels through the area to Allisonia, he noticed the old barn and wondered if it could be renovated. The property was for sale, but the listing real estate agent said it wasn’t available because it already had a contract on it. Holmes asked to be contacted if the sale fell through. Eventually, he was able to purchase the property and began barn renovations in 2023.

One of the hottest days in July didn’t deter Holmes and Hall from pouring several concrete slabs and walkways, which will provide ambiance as well as outdoor access to the 30-foot round Grainzebo. Chandler Concrete was on site pouring hundreds of yards of concrete for the slabs and walkways, which Holmes helped smooth and finish.

“The Grainzebo is the first thing we built, and it houses the huge fire pit and seating for dozens of people,” said Holmes. “It was originally a 30-foot silo that we brought from Iowa. The Grainzebo construction took an incredible amount of time and patience, since we had never built a round room before,” he added.

During the past two years of construction, Holmes has invested an extraordinary amount of thought, planning and imagination into the project. Unique construction ideas and special touches of chic, inspired from extensive travel, have been incorporated into the total design of the project. “Everything we do on this project, we try to keep in the context of an old ranch – comfortable, down-home, nice.”

“It started out that I wanted to restore this 120-year-old barn hidden by vines and trees that had grown up around it because of non-use. I didn’t want to move too far away from the barn’s character, but the project became more involved than I expected. It’s important to preserve the architecture while restoring it,” remarked Holmes.

When Holmes began the project, there was no electricity, sewer, water or safe access to the barn. The narrow bridge at the front of the property had to be replaced so heavy construction vehicles could get across the stream.

The old milking parlor, which was abandoned and had almost fallen in, now has strong sturdy beams attached to the walls with angle iron for extra support. The 10 x 10 beams are rough cut and reflect the character and craftsmanship of the old barn. Upstairs is an open-seating area overlooking the lower level of the barn; and additional seating for 75 people.

The second floor windows were hand-crafted to match the original milking parlor windows, and the breeze gently sweeps through, adding another touch of ranch-comfortable to the massive structure.

Holmes added a Chef Kitchen and ice machine onto the side of the milking parlor for food preparation only; it does not include cooking facilities at this time.

Restrooms are located in a separate space adjacent to the barn. Both restrooms are round, much like the Grainzebo and reconstructed from metal chicken coops. However, inside, the ranch-chic motif is apparent with wash stands made from seasoned whiskey barrels, adorned with marble counter tops, an elaborate washbowl and elegent sink faucets. The bath rooms are ADA/handicap accessible.

Although a small parking area adjacent to the barn is designated for vendors and handicap parking, a large parking area is available on top of the hill. A shuttle bus will carry visitors from the upper parking area to the barn during the open house.

Future expansion plans include a separate staging area in the other barn for the bride and groom to prepare for their wedding and it will have bathrooms and dressing rooms available for the wedding party.

The Lightning H Ranch is located at 3199 Old Route 100, Pulaski.

The public is invited to the Lightning H Ranch open house on August 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. Over 25 wedding vendors will be in attendance, along with live music and The Frosty Monkey food truck. Food (no ice cream) will be available for purchase.

Crys Chrisley, owner of Dream Designer Events is the event coordinator and contact person to answer inquiries or schedule events for Lightning H Ranch. She can be reached at 540.577.9465. https://www.dreamdesignerevents.com/