Linda Creger Webb, 85, of Pulaski, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 11, 2025. Born on May 13, 1940, in Pulaski, Linda lived a vibrant life filled with love, learning, and adventure, touching the hearts of all who knew her. Affectionately called “Sweetie” and “Momma” by the caring staff at English Meadows, she was a beloved figure whose warmth and spirit left an indelible mark.

A dedicated educator, Linda graduated from New River Community College and Radford College in the mid-1970s. She taught special education and math at Pulaski Middle School for 30 years, inspiring generations of students with her passion and kindness. Her commitment to learning extended beyond the classroom, as she embraced new subjects and experiences with relentless curiosity.

Linda is survived by her cherished children, Joby Boyd and her husband Keith, Janet Hill and her husband Don, her grandson Robert Boyd, his wife Stephanie, and their son Jack. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and best friend, Marvin “Bud” Webb, her parents, Lucy Ellen Gray Creger and Corbett Lee Creger, and her sister, Carolyn Brumby.

A devoted mother, wife, and teacher, Linda’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family. She was an avid supporter of the Virginia Tech Hokies, cheering them on at football and basketball games. A prolific reader, she also had an eclectic love for music, from the operatic brilliance of Andrea Bocelli to the heavy metal covers of Dan Vasc. Linda’s adventurous spirit led her to travel widely, enjoying bike riding, hiking, badminton, tennis, racquetball, ballroom, and country line dancing well into her late 70s and early 80s. Despite her self-proclaimed fear of water, she snorkeled in breathtaking locations including Belize, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Capri, Maui, Pompeii, and Costa Rica, where she swam alongside massive green and leatherback sea turtles. She watched Manta Rays feed at night in the waters of Molokini. Her love for nature and her family fueled these daring adventures. Linda also adored her granddogs, Toby, Ella, and Mindy.

The family will hold a private ceremony to celebrate Linda’s life. In lieu of flowers, they request donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, a cause dear to Linda’s heart.

Linda’s radiant light will continue to shine in the lives she touched. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered as she reunites, in God’s grace, with her husband and best friend, “Bud”, in eternal peace.