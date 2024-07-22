Linda Jean Stephens Flinchum, 71, of Dublin, passed away on July 21, 2024, with her family by her side.

Linda is the daughter of the late Woodrow Vance and the late Georgia Sadler Stephens. She was also preceded in death by her brother Kenneth ‘Dook’ Stephens and his wife Lois, her mother-in-law Shelby Jennings and husband Bobby, and mother-in-law Louise Flinchum.

Born June 4, 1953, Linda grew up in the Poplar Hill Community of Giles County, where she spent her time playing with her beautiful sister and working at the Gap Restaurant. Linda graduated from Giles High School class of 1971 and was a member of the National Honors Society. After high school, Linda went to cosmetology school at Little French Academy in Radford. Linda went on to work at the Clip n Curl until moving to Ladyfair Salon in Dublin, where she retired after 43 years.

Linda was a Godly woman and was often found caring for others, both people and animals. Even after retirement, she spent countless hours caring for the lifelong friends she met while cutting hair. If Linda wasn’t at church or work, she could be found enjoying her time traveling, enjoying the lake, and spending time with her family. To know Linda was to love Linda. She never met a stranger and loved everyone she met.

Left to cherish her memory is her Loving husband of 30 years James B ‘JR’ Flinchum, son Bradley Roope and his wife Hillary, daughter Paula and her husband Larry LaRue, sister Connie and her husband Frankie Kersey, niece Tina and her husband Ronnie Turpin, nephew Terry Stephens, father in law Jim Flinchum, brother in Law Randy Flinchum, and best friend Ginger Graham. Linda was Mimi to Jesse, Hailey, Stevie, and Paulo. She will be remembered for her love of family and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 25, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Pulaski Church of God with funeral to follow at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Newbern Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 328, Newbern, VA 24126 in honor of Linda.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700