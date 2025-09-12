Lisa Gregory Zagorski, age 56 of Pulaski, died Monday, August 18, 2025 at her residence. She was born in Pulaski on July 26, 1969, and was the daughter of the late Donald Eugene Gregory and the late Brenda Kay Carnell Kline.

Lisa was also known by her previous last name of Fields. She was a long-time employee of the County of Pulaski 911 Dispatch Center.

In addition to her parents, Lisa also preceded in death by her step-father, Ron Cline. She is survived by her husband Greg Zagorski of Pulaski.

Lisa will be cremated and there are no services planned at this time.

Lisa will be cremated and there are no services planned at this time.