Lisa Shawn Hall Tribbett, 59, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on February 5, 2026. She was born on March 6, 1966, in Radford, Virginia.

Lisa dedicated 23 years of service to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she was known for her kindness, dedication, and warm spirit. She loved lighthouses and treasured her beloved fur baby, Johnny Mac. Lisa was known for her warm embraces and generous heart, always ready to offer a hug to those she cared for. She attended Rainbow Forest Baptist Church and Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, where she found comfort in faith and fellowship.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Lee Hall; and her grandparents, T. Adair and Grace Hall and John and Lucy McRoberts.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Paul Samuel Tribbett; her son, Hunter Todd Tribbett; her mother, Jerdy M. Hall; her brother, David Alan Hall (Dawn); her nephews and niece, Dr. Layton Hall, Carrie Francisco, and Andrew Tribbett; her uncle, Tommy Hall (Bunny); her in-laws, Sherman Tribbett and Karen Tribbett; and her special friends, Dee Boyd, Donna Venable, Debra St. Clair, Marsha Bell, Molly Donald, and many special nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on March 14, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Rainbow Forest Baptist Church, 1338 Rainbow Forest Drive, Troutville, Virginia 24175.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 3064 Lowmans Ferry Rd., Pulaski, Virginia 24301, or to any animal shelter of your choice in Lisa’s memory.