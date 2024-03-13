Liza Jane Bell, age 65 of Radford passed away Sunday, March 10, 2024 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born April 30, 1958 in Cleveland, Tennessee she was the daughter of the late Raymond Allen Bell & Reinette Radwan. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William Todd Butler.

Liza is survived by her

Husband – Darrell Surface – Radford

Daughters – Stephanie Antle (Joe) Gregory, Melanie Antle (Tanner) Ramey

Grandchildren – Mikala Lyle, Ethan Deel, Cody Deel, Mason Gregory, Kamryn Gregory

Sisters – Claudia Bell McKendrick – Atlanta, GA, Debbie Bell Wearing – Houston, TX, Glenna Butler Rogers – Lexington, KY

Brother – Reed Allen Bell – FL

Many nieces and nephews

Memorial services will be held at a later date and will be announced. To sign Liza’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.