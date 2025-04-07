Local Dancer Sarah Phillips Earns Prestigious Ballet Scholarship

Draper, VA native and Pulaski Dance Productions student Sarah Phillips has received thrilling news, marking a significant milestone in her dance journey. In early March, Sarah Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) competition—one of the most esteemed ballet events in the world and performed the Medora Act 3 variation from Le Corsaire. Le Corsaire is a celebrated ballet known for its demanding technique and artistry, that premiered in France in 1856 and has since been a staple of classical ballet repertoire. Beyond the competition, Sarah participated in intensive workshop classes led by esteemed professional dancers and master instructors. Throughout these rigorous sessions, she demonstrated an unwavering commitment to refining her technique, embracing feedback, and pushing herself to new artistic heights. Her dedication did not go unnoticed. Following the workshops, Pulaski Dance Productions received the exciting news that the Director of the School of Nashville Ballet was highly impressed with Sarah’s performance and offered her a scholarship to their Company Immersion Intensive. This scholarship presents Sarah with invaluable opportunities—not only will she train under world-class instructors, but she will also gain access to performance opportunities, mentorship, and the potential to join Nashville Ballet’s professional company. With a decade of dance experience across multiple genres, ballet and contemporary remain closest to Sarah’s heart. She describes dance as both a creative and emotional outlet, offering a sense of calm and purpose. This opportunity is truly life-changing, allowing her to elevate her craft and take the next step toward her professional goals.

While her scholarship covers tuition, Sarah must still fund her travel, housing, and living expenses to attend the program. She is currently seeking financial support to make this a reality. If you would like to support Sarah on her journey, please consider making a donation on her Go Fund Me Page, https://gofund.me/780d8f15 Your generosity will help this dedicated young dancer experience the professional ballet world and bring her one step closer to achieving her artistic aspirations. For more information and to follow Sarah’s story, please check out the Pulaski Dance Productions Facebook Page.