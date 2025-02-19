Local students attending globally recognized dance program

Pictured Dancers left to right: Sarah Simpson, Paxton McPeak, Shay Assad, Sarah Phillips, Sasha Phillips, Alivia Giampocaro, Adalaide Phillippi, Rachel Riggs, Remi Nolen.

Pulaski Dance Productions has been serving the New River Valley for over a decade with competition and recreational dance opportunities. Every year, PDP puts on numerous shows including The Nutcracker, Beetlejuice the Ballet, and studio recitals.

In 2024, PDP moved, expanding into 4 different studios. The studio prides itself on teaching ages 2 through adult and offering over 10 different dance genres, while being certified in Acrobatic Arts.

Youth American Grand Prix is a dance education organization and competition. Their mission is to support and develop world-class dancers by providing scholarship auditions, performance and education opportunities, and by serving as a global network of dance. YAGP reaches over 15,000 dance students annually by holding workshops, competitions, and master classes in over 30 US cities and 15 international locations worldwide. YAGP has been operating for 26 years, reaching more than 250,000 dancers worldwide.

Pulaski Dance Productions is thrilled to be taking 8 of their most prestigious, talented, and hard-working dancers to the YAGP experience at the end of February in Winston-Salem, NC. The dancers will undergo a 4 day program including competing ballet and contemporary variations, taking multiple master classes with professional dancers and choreographers, and attending an award ceremony. Our dancers and their coaches, Stacy Hurd and Mariah White, have been preparing for this for months are they are excited to represent Pulaski County and Pulaski Dance Productions. We are also so thankful for the many community businesses and organizations who have so generously invested in our competitive students.

For more information on how you can watch or support Pulaski Dance Productions, please email pulaskidancepro@gmail.com or follow the Pulaski Dance Productions Facebook page or Instagram.