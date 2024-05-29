Lowell Kermit Hensley, age 89, passed away on May 26, 2024 at the Johnson City Medical Center in JC, TN. He was born on May 21,1935 in Whitetop, VA to the late Kenneth and Pearl Hensley. Lowell was also preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Farmer Hensley.

Lowell was a man everyone loved. He always greeted people with a big smile and warm grin, making a lasting impression on many lives. Our dad was humble, loving, and giving—the most genuine and truly good-hearted person we ever knew. It was a true blessing to have him as our father and our mother, Bernice, as our mom. Lowell loved fishing and cherished his family. He continued fishing right up until he passed away. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to take him fishing one last time.

Survivors include his two sons, Rick Barnett Hensley and David Allen Hensley; daughter-in-law, Wanda Hensley; grandchildren, Ashley Ritter, Brittney Dillon; great grandchildren, Alden Elizabeth, Adia June, and Avery Joseph.

The family will hold a private burial and ceremony at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley’s Funeral Home is serving the family of Lowell Hensley.