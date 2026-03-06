Madeline Cook White, age 89, passed away on March 4, 2026. She was born October 2, 1936. Madeline was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and friend who cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and kindness she shared throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Guyle O’Neal White; her daughter, Brenda Gail Killen; her sister, Carrie Tabor; and her brothers, Bobby Lee Cook and James Cook.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Geraldine Whitaker; her children, Bobby O’Neal White and Delores Ruth White. She was a proud grandmother to Madeline Evon Fritz, George Fritz, Sherie Underwood, Jason White, Wesley White, and Matthew White.

Madeline was also blessed with many great-grandchildren including Breanna Erps, Ashley Hicks, and Sarah Hicks, along with many other great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who will forever cherish her memory.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 2:00 PM, with visitation from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Madeline’s life was a blessing to those who knew and loved her. Her legacy of love, devotion to her family, and kindness will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her.

