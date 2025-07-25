Major Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Supplier Sentenced to 145 Months

Andora Lee Smith, 62, of Whitesburg, Kentucky, previously pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Smith conspired with others, including Eric Coffey, Daniel Hafemeister, Michael Hicks, Cody Rose, and Ashley Beverly Jr., to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Southwest Virginia.

Most of Smith’s distributions took place at her Kentucky residence, where she kept multiple pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl and distributed ounce-plus quantities at a time to her customers. Smith also delivered drugs to Virginia and routinely traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, to obtain quantities of xylazine and fentanyl (“black”) for distribution.

Smith worked as a teacher at Norton Elementary School and John I. Burton High School in Norton, Virginia, for 15 years prior to committing her crimes.

