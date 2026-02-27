June 28, 1928

February 26, 2026

Malindia Louise Williams Harvey, 97, of New River, passed away on Thursday, February 26, 2026. She was preceded in death by her parents William C. Williams and Ethel Hall Williams; and her loving and devoted husband of 42 years, Estele Staples Harvey.

Malindia graduated from Christiansburg Institute. She was a faithful member of First Missionary Baptist Church in New River, serving as a member of the Senior Choir, President of the Missionary, and was also on the Deaconess Ministry. She enjoyed working where she was needed. Malindia retired from St. Albans Hospital after 28 years and went to work in the school office at Riverlawn Elementary for 14 years. She had a true love for people.

Survivors include her daughter, Sherri Lyrae Harvey of New River; sisters-in-law, Emily Kellum (Cornell) of Charlotte, N.C., Valerie Bush (Clark) of Columbus, OH, and Valentia Brooks (William) of Kingsport, Tenn.; brothers-in-law, Dexter R. Harvey (Janie) of Kingsport, Tenn., and Jerry Harvey (Minnie) of Columbus, OH; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at First Missionary Baptist Church in New River. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Rev. Richard Goodman officiating. Burial will follow in Sunrise Burial Park in Radford.

The Harvey family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, VA www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.