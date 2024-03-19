Man admits traveling to Va. to have sex with minor

Rayvon Birden, 26, of Raleigh, North Carolina, pled guilty yesterday to one count of traveling in interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in sexually illicit conduct. As part of his plea agreement, Birden and the government agreed to a sentencing range between 78 and 120 months in prison and that he will be required to register as a convicted sex offender upon his release.

According to court documents, Birden contacted the 14-year-old victim through Instagram direct messaging and represented himself as a 16-year-old named “Nolan.”

Birden and the victim exchanged phone numbers and began communicating via text messages and Facetime regularly. Over the course of their conversations, Birden masturbated in front of the victim and, on at least one occasion, asked for nude photographs of her, which the victim sent via text messaging.

Birden then drove from his home in North Carolina to meet the victim at a hotel near her Virginia home where they had sexual intercourse on multiple occasions, at least one of which Birden filmed.

