March meetings, closings for Pulaski County

Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Pulaski County Sports Tourism and Entertainment Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Executive Conference Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the town of Pulaski, Virginia, 9 a.m. (Contact: Megan Bird, Clerk, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, mwbird@pulaskicounty.org).
Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Pulaski County Public Service Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 9 a.m. (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Clerk, Pulaski County Public Service Authority, 143 Third Street, N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org) This Board is responsible for the operation of water, sewer, garbage and streetlight service in Pulaski County.
Monday, March 17, 2025, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Budget Work Session, Executive Training Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia; 3 p.m. ,(Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Clerk to the Board of Supervisors, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org). The Board of Supervisors is the governing body for Pulaski County and is responsible for the budget and concerns of its citizens.
Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Pulaski County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Executive Training Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia; 10 a.m. (Contact: Megan Bird, Clerk, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, mwbird@pulaskicounty.org). The Economic Development Authority serves as the economic development arm of Pulaski County working with local industries and providing building spaces to local employers.
Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Pulaski County Board of Zoning Appeals Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 6 p.m. (Contact: Markie Saunders, Clerk, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7710, msaunders@pulaskicounty.org). The Board of Zoning Appeals considers appeals of the Zoning Administrator’s decisions and the interpretation of the County’s Zoning Ordinances.
Monday, March 24, 2025, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Regular Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia; Executive Session, 5:30 p.m., Open Meeting, 7 p.m. (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Executive Secretary and Clerk to the Board of Supervisors, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org). The Board of Supervisors is the governing body for Pulaski County and is responsible for the budget and concerns of its citizens.
Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Pulaski County Public Service Authority Board of Directors Budget Work Session, Executive Training Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia; 2:30 p.m. (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Clerk, Pulaski County Public Service Authority, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org). This Board is responsible for the operation of water, sewer, garbage and streetlight service in Pulaski County.
Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Fairlawn Sewer Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Conference Room, Peppers Ferry Regional Wastewater Treatment Authority Administration Building, 7797 Mason Street, Fairlawn, Virginia, 6 p.m. (Contact: Fairlawn Tax and Bookkeeping, 7351 Peppers Ferry Boulevard, Village Oaks Plaza, Fairlawn, Virginia, 24141, 540-633-5146). This Board manages daily operations for the sewer infrastructure in the immediate Fairlawn area.