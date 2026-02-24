January 13, 1939 – February 22, 2026

Margaret Harrell, age 87, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2026. Born on January 13, 1939, she lived a life centered on faith, family, and love.

Margaret was preceded in death by her mother, Mamie Mabe; her father, Shellie Mabe; her beloved husband, Lee Edward Harrell; her sisters, Edith Pike, Marie Dillon, Wilma Quesenberry, and Mildred Fields; and her brother, Leonard Mabe.

Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Gloria Mabe; her daughter, Kim; her son, Lee E. Harrell, Jr.; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren, along with extended family and friends who were blessed to know her.

Margaret devoted her life to caring for her family. She was happiest when surrounded by her children and grandchildren, sharing stories, laughter, and time together. Her gentle spirit, strength, and unwavering love created a legacy that will continue for generations.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum.

The family is in the care of Norris Funeral Services – Pulaski.