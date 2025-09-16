Marjorie Lou Clendenon Goad age 84 of Wytheville, formerly of Draper went home to be with her Lord and Savior, September 14 ,2025 at Lewis Gale Hospital, Salem.

Born in Bedford, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Henry Clendenon and Marie Butler Clendenon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Glen Goad, and several brothers.

She is survived by

Children – Deborah Gail (William) Smith-Draper, Robert Glen “Bob” (Jan) Goad, Jr – Wytheville

Grandchildren – Joseph (Katie) Akers, Aaron (Loren) Smith, and Nicole (Justin)Worrell

Great Grandchildren – Paysen Akers and Troy Worrell

Graveside services will be Thursday 11:00 AM, September 18, 2025 at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin with Rev. Tony Hodge officiating.

