Mary Almeta Cameron Jones, age 85 of Pulaski, died Monday, July, 7, 2025 at Radford Health and Rehabilitation Center. Almeta was born on May 12, 1940 in Pulaski, and was the daughter of the late Sylvia Taylor Cameron and the late Willie Ray Cameron. Almeta may be remembered, many years ago, as a Lead Operator for Jefferson Mills, and an attendee of the Abundant Life Ministries, and served as a former member of the Pulaski Moose Lodge. She later worked in her husband’s cabinet shop for 16 years.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Allen Jones: brother; Kenneth Cameron: sisters; Loretta Clark, Mildred Eanes, Marcella Zirk, and Zinnia Ferrell, Isabelle C. (Richard) Bacon.

She is survived by her sisters: Ann C. (Joe) White of Max Meadows, Barbara C. Woodbridge of Newport News. Many nieces and nephews in North Carolina, Maryland, and Texas.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 13, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Thornspring Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700