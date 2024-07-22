Mary Dale Atkinson 65, of Pulaski County, passed away on Saturday July 20, 2024 at Lewis Gale Hospital, Pulaski after a lengthy illness of 13 years. Mary was born in Radford, VA on September 14, 1958 to the late Emmett Paxton Dale and Nellie Worrell Dale Whitt.

Mary grew up in the Shiloh community of Pulaski County. She was a cub scout leader in Dublin for several years, she also was a Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star No. 113, Pulaski and assisted the Jobs Daughters (youth organization) in Wytheville, as well as various other organizations and fundraising causes.

Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, seeing them grow up, as well as her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed family dinners, cookouts, traveling, camping as well as boating on Claytor Lake, family vacations and the many trips to Myrtle Beach with her family and grandchildren who were dear to her. Her first trip to Myrtle Beach was on her honeymoon and loved the area, looking forward to each trip, finding something new. She was an avid lover of animals and enjoyed her many pets through the years.

She retired in 2023 from New River Valley Community Services, where she was a Revenue Cycle Billing Specialist. She had worked in the Blacksburg and Pulaski Centers and most recently was able to work from home until her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Emmett Paxton Dale and Nellie Worrell Dale Whitt, sister and brother-in-law: Ruth Ellen Dale Kimbler and Jesse Mack Kimbler.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, David Wayne Atkinson-Pulaski County, son: Aaron Wayne Atkinson – Dublin, daughter: Sonya Marie Atkinson – Pulaski, grandchildren: Abigale Lynn (Atkinson) Cain and husband James Dailey (JD) Cain – Pulaski County, Andrew Wayne Atkinson – Dublin, Aeryanna Kathryn Atkinson – Snowville, great grandchildren: Addison Marie Cain – Pulaski County, Waylon Everett Cain – Pulaski County, sister and brother-in-law: Carolyn Sue Dale Taylor and Terry Gale Taylor – Pulaski, sister-in-law: Sybil Sensibaugh Atkinson – Pulaski, niece: Melissa Sue “Missy” Kimbler – Pulaski, Shannon Atkinson – Rock Hill, SC, Kimberly Evans – Herndon, Heather Atkinson – Pulaski, Terra Cheyenne Taylor – Jacksonville, FL.

The family will have a private memorial service. To sign Mary’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.