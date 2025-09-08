May 22, 193

September 6, 2025

Mary Etta Martin Morris, 94, of Dublin, passed away Saturday, September 6, 2025. She was a member of Dublin United Methodist Church and was a retired upholsterer. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Beulah Osbey; husband, John S. Morris Jr.; and daughter, Connie Lynn Mauck.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Johnny and Dinah Morris, and Ricky and Reginia Morris; son-in-law, David Mauck; grandchildren, Amanda, Cary, Tara, Tyler, Erika and Devin; great grandchildren, Monica, Quint, Muna, Stella, Oakley, Bexley, Ava, Tate, Ella, Wyatt, Lynnen and Naomi; sister, Helen Harvey; sisters-in-law, Loretta Pifer, Barbara Hall and Norma McPeak; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, September 12, 2025, at Dublin United Methodist Church. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Don Shelor officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Dublin UM Church.

The Morris family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, VA www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.