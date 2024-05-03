Mary Katherine Patterson, age 53 of Dublin, died Monday, April 29, 2024 at Lewis Gale Hospital – Pulaski. She was born on July 10, 1970, and is the daughter of Lois Ellen Knotts Patterson, and the late Samuel Dewey Patterson, Jr. She was a senior associate relations consultant for Anthem.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel Dewey Patterson, Jr. She is survived by her mother: Lois Ellen Knotts Patterson of Fairlawn: her sister; Karen Murray of Fairlawn: nieces and nephews; Stone Murray, Abigail Murray and Serra Patterson. Also survived by a very special friend: Adam Phillips.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home, with Anthony Akers officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700