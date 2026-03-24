Mary Lynn Conner, 87, a native of Radford, Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, March 21, 2026, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Ishmael Conner, Sr. and Grace Earles Conner; her brothers, Noah David Conner and Luther “Junior” Conner; her sister, Rebecca “Becky” Hewitt; and her great-nephew, Matthew Legg.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Howie Phillips and his wife Vickie Phillips, and Sean Phillips; her grandchildren, Luke Phillips and his wife, Natalie Phillips, Rayna Sutphin and her husband, Joey Sutphin, Conner Phillips, and Brooke Phillips; and her great-grandchildren, Bryar Sutphin and Stetson Phillips. She is also survived by her brother, Dan Conner; her sisters-in-law, Faye Conner, Pattie Conner, and Joy Conner; and her brother-in-law, Wayne Hewitt. In addition, she is survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She also leaves behind several special friends, including Brittney, Hollins, and Holden Tessar, Lori Hewitt, and Joe and Julie Knapp.

Mary Lynn will be remembered as an accomplished tennis player, as well as for her kind heart and the deep love she shared with her family and friends. She touched the lives of many through her selfless spirit and her presence at her grandchildren’s sporting events. Affectionately known as “Granny”, she held a special place in the hearts of all who knew her.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers and nurses who provided comfort and devoted care to Mary Lynn.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2026, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Scott Obenchain officiating.

Mary Lynn’s family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.