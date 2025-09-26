On Thursday September 18, 2025, Melissa “Lisa” Kay Edmonds, 54, of Wytheville, Virginia Peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home, and back into the arms of her sister, Kathy and daddy, Bill.

Lisa was born on December 11th, 1970, to the late Bill Edmonds and Janice Edmonds.

Lisa is survived by her mother Janice, brother Billy and Deirdre, her soul mate Robbie and her chosen daughter Katie. Brother-in-law Rex, nieces Kelsey (Jared), Jada (Colson), Olivia, great niece Kathryn, nephews Weston, Dylan (Cayla), and Tyler(Kaitlin), and many more loved ones.

Lisa graduated from Pulaski County High School in 1989 and has been a long-term employee of Volvo for 26 years. Lisa had battled with interstitial lung disease for going on three years but never let that dull her shine. To know Lisa, was to love Lisa, she knew how to light any room she walked into, Lisa was truly the definition of “slow to anger” you’d never see her without a smile on her face, or witnessing her goofy laugh.

Lisa always dreamed of finding her Prince Charming and prayed deeply for someone to love and cherish her, August of 2022, God answered her prayers when she placed Lisa’s “sweet man,” as she always called him in her life. Robbie and Katie were the true lights of her life, and the center of her happiness along with her “itty bitty” and “bubba” who she loved, spoiled, and adored more than words can describe.

Lisa knew how to put a smile on everyone’s face and loved seeing how much she was loved and how many truly cared for her. As much as Lisa will be missed, we all are rejoicing for the homecoming she’s longed so long for. Lisa was ready to be back in the arms of our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, Kathy, and her daddy.

“God will wipe every tear from their eyes; There shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have all passed away, then he who sat on the throne said behold, I make all things new. And he said to me, write, for these words are true and faithful” – Revelation 21:4-5

Honorary pallbearers Larry Gregory and Weston Edmonds. Pallbearers will be Billy Edmonds, Robbie Morris, Jared Perdue, Colson Holt, Mark Jackson and Stacey Edmonds.

Funeral services were held on Monday morning, Sept. 22 at Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel with Aubrey Whitlow and Mike Bond officiating. Interment followed immediately at the West End cemetery located in Wytheville Virginia.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.norrisfuneral.com and floral condolences may be sent by visiting www.pulaskiflowers.com

Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel is caring for the family while managing all arrangements