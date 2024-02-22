Message from school superintendent on sickness

From Pulaski County School Superintendent Rob Graham:

We are experiencing a rise in sickness in Pulaski County as well as the New River Valley (NRV). I understand that we have many students and staff members who are dealing with Flu A, Flu B, COVID, Strep Throat, etc. Please know that we have no plans to move to a virtual day of learning in an attempt to stop the spread of illnesses or deep clean our schools. I have spoken with the NRV Health Department and Ms. Hall (Director of PCPS nursing) about this issue and we all agree that keeping schools open (even with the rise of illness we are seeing in our school division) is a priority for our entire school community. In addition, I spoke to Mr. Shull (Maintenance Director) regarding deep cleaning all of our schools in the near future. If the health department or Ms. Hall feel there is a need for deep cleaning at a particular school, the health department or Ms. Hall will notify me and Mr. Shull will contact the principal to set that up after school hours.

In my discussion with the health department and Ms. Hall, they continued to stress the importance of health habits like constantly washing hands, coughing/sneezing into your elbow, not sending students to school with a fever and keeping distances as often as possible. Please review the valuable resources provided by the health department in the links below.

5 Healthy Tips for Respiratory Habits

Feeling Sick

2024-2025 School Year Calendar

Please review the school calendar for the 2024-2025 school year and contact a building or central office administrator if you have any questions or concerns.