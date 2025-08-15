Mildred Ailene Rupe Slusher, age 81 of Pulaski passed away Thursday evening August 14, 2025 at the Good Samaritan Hospice House in Roanoke, Virginia. Born March 28, 1944 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late James E. Rupe & Callie Rupe. She was also preceded in death by her husband James “Jimmy” Slusher; daughter Vickie Mae Slusher; granddaughter Crystal Ann Smith; siblings Mary Rupe, Esther Rupe, Carmen Rupe, Dan Rupe, Dallas Rupe, Bonnie Rupe Hill and Alice Rupe Lane.

Mildred is survived by her

Children – Jessie Wayne (Trish) Slusher – Meridian, MS, Pamela (Lee) Altizer – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Shannon (Jeff) McPeak – Pulaski, Amber (Josh) Smith – MS, Jake (Amber) Slusher – MS, Morgan (James) Herzog, MS

Great Grandchildren – Serena Smith – LA, Jerry “LJ” McPeak – Pulaski, Aliyah Smith – Pulaski, Bonnie Smith – MS, Judd Slusher – MS, Elisabeth Smith – MS

Brother – Tom (Tiny) Rupe – Pulaski, Doug (Luella) Rupe – Pulaski

Many nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM – Sunday, August 17, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Thornspring U.M.C. Cemetery, Pulaski County.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Sunday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Mildred’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.